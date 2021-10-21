Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 53,434 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $6,266,739.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,964,755.32.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

AutoNation stock opened at $116.96 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

