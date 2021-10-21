Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $188.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.06.

CE stock opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.70. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 94.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

