Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

CVCY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.