Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $17.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.91. 25,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,570. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.67.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.