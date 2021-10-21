Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 42,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,219,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

