ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $31.77

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.77, but opened at $33.08. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 401 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.86.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.66%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
