ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $31.77

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.77, but opened at $33.08. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

