CIBC Increases Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$35.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.33.

CFP traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.52. 96,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.94. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$16.02 and a 52 week high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

