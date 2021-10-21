CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,694 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $121,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $4,592,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 115.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $204.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average of $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

