Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.40. 4,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

