Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 301,673 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 543.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,673 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,805,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in CSX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 268,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

