Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eventbrite by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,278 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,812,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 335,011 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 112.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 871,330 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 24.8% during the first quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 1,629,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 323,921 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 213,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

