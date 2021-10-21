Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 61.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

HMTV opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

