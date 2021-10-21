Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Truist upped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $410.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

