Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,854 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 571,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,515 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.