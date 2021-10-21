Citigroup Inc. Sells 929 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 594.4% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 59,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

