Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

