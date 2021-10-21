CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0388 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $12,189.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00045142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00099977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00190416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

