Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $98.00 at Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

CMA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.73. 7,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,298. Comerica has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

