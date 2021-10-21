Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $88.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

