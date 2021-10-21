Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.86 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

