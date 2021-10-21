Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 79,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT opened at $62.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

