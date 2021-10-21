Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $397,000 Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $195,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CHCT stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.