Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 445 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHSC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $36.12 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

