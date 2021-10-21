CommScope Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 14,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 553% compared to the average daily volume of 2,274 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CommScope by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

