Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CDOR stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $107.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

