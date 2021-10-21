Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 82,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,214. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

