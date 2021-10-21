Cowen Cuts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $18.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ERIC. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of ERIC opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.