Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CWAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

CWAN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.