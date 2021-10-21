Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after buying an additional 1,170,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,444,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTO opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

