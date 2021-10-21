Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $178.11. 337,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.