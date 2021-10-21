Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.31-7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.952-5.997 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.55.

CCI traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.59. 251,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

