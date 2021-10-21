Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 161,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,789,794 shares.The stock last traded at $171.98 and had previously closed at $167.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.83). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

