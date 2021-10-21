CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 821,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

