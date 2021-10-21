CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

