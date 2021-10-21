CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth $116,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURI opened at $10.57 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

