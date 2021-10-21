DA Davidson Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

ZION opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

