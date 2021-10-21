DA Davidson Raises Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $39.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

