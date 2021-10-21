Daqo New Energy (DQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daqo New Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.59% of Daqo New Energy worth $76,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

