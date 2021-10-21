DAV Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,897.71 or 1.00012057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00316023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00054758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

