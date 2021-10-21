Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. The company had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.95%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.