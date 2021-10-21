Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

