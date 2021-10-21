Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.30. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.