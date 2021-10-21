Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,631 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

