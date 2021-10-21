Deutsche Bank AG Has $955,000 Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

