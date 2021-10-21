Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 180,591 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.45% of Aqua Metals worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 433.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 236,003 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $407,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth about $630,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 321.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

