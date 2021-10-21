Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHT opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $803.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

