Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,127 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

ASX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

