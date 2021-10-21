Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 230 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $41,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 32.6% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 271,700 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Shopify by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,147,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,487.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,458.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,368.36. The company has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

