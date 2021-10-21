Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 861,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Regional Management worth $40,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

