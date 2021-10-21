Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,391 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of American Vanguard worth $42,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 163.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 22.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $484.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

